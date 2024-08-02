Pete Dunne Advances In WWE Speed Tournament, Update On Next Week’s Matches

The action on WWE Speed on X continued today.

The August 2, 2024 episode of the weekly WWE on X program saw Pete Dunne defeat Julius Creed with his Bitter End finisher.

With the win, “The Bruiserweight” advances in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament. Next week’s WWE Speed shows will feature two more tourney tilts, with Austin Theory battling Montez Ford and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis versus Je’Von Evans.

Whomever emerges victorious in the tournament will earn a title shot at the current WWE Speed Champion Andrade.