Pete Dunne And Matt Riddle Win The NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic, Title Shot Confirmed For Takeover

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne (The BroserWeights) win the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Riddle and Dunne defeated Zack Gibson and James Drake (The Grizzled Young Veterans) in the tournament finals on tonight’s episode. They won the 2020 Dusty Classic Cup trophy, and a title shot against NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

The BroserWeights vs. The Undisputed Era is now official for the upcoming “Takeover: Portland” event.

NXT “Takeover: Portland” will take place on Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current “Takeover: Portland” card:

NXT Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) (c)

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano