Pete Dunne Speaks Out On Accusations Made Against Wrestlers

As PWMania.com previously reported, numerous wrestlers have been publicly accused of engaging in inappropriate and abusive behavior. WWE star Pete Dunne has commented on the accusations being made against some of his peers:

I urge people to use whatever platform they have to show support. Cynical tweets assuming there will be silence if it’s someone part of the same brand is just a waste. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 19, 2020

And just to add of course I don’t know the ins and outs out any claims being made about anyone unless there is clear proof. I’m reading for the first time like everyone else but I want wrestling to be a much safer place and I’m keeping up to date and speaking out the best I can. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 19, 2020