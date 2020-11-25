Pete Dunne Speaks Out On His Return To The NXT Brand

Pete Dunne recently did an interview with SI.com and talked about his return to the NXT brand:

“I couldn’t leave the U.K. because of the travel ban, so it became a chance to reset my goals. I’ve done this since I was 12 years old and this was the most time off I’ve ever had. When it’s your job and it’s day–in and day–out, you’re so close to it that you can lose focus of the bigger picture. I was able to get in the best shape of my life and completely focus on what I wanted. The NXT title is atop that list.

“I’ve never had the time to purely focus on my training. My main focus is performance. I want to put on better matches in the ring and stay injury-free, so it’s not about aesthetics.”

“This was something I could control. I definitely feel better for it, and I kept my muscle mass. I’ve only had one match since coming back, a tag match with Ilja Dragunov, and I can’t wait to get started in the States.”

“I can carry a brand. I did it in the UK with an entire brand basically built around me, and my in-ring work speaks for itself. Now I’m with Pat McAfee, who is incredibly charismatic. It’s a winning combination.”