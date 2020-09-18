Pete Dunne Working As NXT UK Producer

Pete Dunne is now working as a producer for the WWE NXT UK brand. Dunne was labeled as a NXT UK Producer on new programming that aired this week. You can see a screenshot from the interview below.

Dunne is still a member of the main NXT roster, but he has not wrestled since March due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like Dunne is working on the NXT UK relaunch while he’s stuck in the country.

As noted, Dunne will be appearing on next Thursday’s NXT UK episode for a segment where he picks the match-ups for the Heritage Cup Tournament.