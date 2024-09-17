Peter Rosenberg Gives His Thoughts On Joe Tessitore’s WWE Raw Debut

Joe Tessitore has made a seamless transition from the pro sports world to the world of pro wrestling.

The new WWE Monday Night Raw play-by-play commentator received high praise from fellow WWE broadcast team member Peter Rosenberg during a recent appearance on Awful Announcing’s “Straight And To The Point” program.

“I thought Tess did great,” Rosenberg said of Tessitore’s WWE Raw debut a few weeks ago. “It’s the best debut we’ve had in a long time, respectfully to the amazing Kevin Egan [Patrick], who is such an amazing sports caster and doing such a great job broadcasting for Apple and MLS. He did a great job, Jimmy Smith did a good job. Other people have been there and have done well.”

He added, “Tess, he’s built for this. His style, he has a pro wrestling style. It’s built into him. It was built into him when did boxing or when he did football, you can hear it right now when he does college football. He has a big voice, everything is big. He knows the product, he loves it. He knows how to run traffic which is a really hard thing, it’s a lot to deal with when you’re on live TV like that. I’m as confident in the success of Joe Tessitore as I have been about anyone who’s come along, he’s gonna be good.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.