Peyton Royce Comments On A Meeting With Vince McMahon That Didn’t Go Well

During her recent podcast, former WWE star Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) talked about a meeting that she had with Vince McMahon from last year…

“This is when you were drafted to Smackdown and I decided to put on my big girl panties and talk to Vince. I had in my head what I wanted to say but he brushed it off very quickly and I went ‘crap’. I had an idea that I wanted to present, and he wanted to discuss other ideas – but I didn’t have other ideas. This is what I wanted to talk about and put my time and effort into. Vince says ‘What do you do for fun?’ Me being me, the introvert and the homebody that I am, I had to let him know that I like to sit on the couch with my dogs and watch TV.

He just stared at me and in my head I’m just like, ‘make something up’ and I couldn’t make anything up – nothing was coming out. I’m not a liar. I feel like he could have seen right through that. I basically said to him ‘I’m sorry, I’m boring and I just like to be home on my off days’. I didn’t contribute much during that unfortunately and that’s probably why I lost the job.”