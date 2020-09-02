Peyton Royce Comments On Her Split With Billie Kay

In a post on Instagram, Peyton Royce of the IIconics talked about her and Billie Kay disbanding as a tag team:

“24 hours removed from this moment & it’s been a rough day. I’m emotionally exhausted, I’m so sad but I realize there is a silver lining. I believe everything happens as it is supposed to. @billiekaywwe & I have been the eyes in the back of each other’s heads for 5+ years. It’s time for us to make some growth as individuals. I know we can do this, it just sucks I won’t have her by my side through all of it.

Thank you for bringing me so much happiness, adventure & fun. You are one in a million & you’re so incredibly talented. The whole world knows it!”