Peyton Royce Comments On Her WWE Departure & Future

Peyton Royce took to Twitter this morning and issued a statement on her WWE departure.

As we’ve noted, WWE made budget cuts on Thursday and released Peyton and 9 other Superstars – Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Kalisto and Bo Dallas. Royce broke her silence today and gave thanks to several people.

Royce issued a statement this morning and gave thanks to Triple H and Vince McMahon, her husband Shawn Spears, & others. The full statement is below-

“Although my heart is in need of some repairs I must send out some thanks. To Mr McMahon & HHH for allowing me the opportunity to work for you. I have loved every moment of it & I will cherish my memories at WWE for the rest of my life. Some of my wildest dreams came true under your roof. I cannot thank my wonderful fans enough. You all fuel my passion & my soul. I’ll never be able to thank you enough for your love through the years. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities without you!”

“To all the women & men I have shared the ring & locker room with these past 6 years, thank you! All of your texts these past 24 hours have meant the world to me. I will miss your great minds, our memories but mostly our friendship. I’m so grateful to have met you all. You’ve made me a better person. My hope is that I have made my country, my family & friends back home proud. If so, I feel success in that. Without their support of me chasing my dreams since I was merely 10 years old, I couldn’t have done it.”

“My husband has been my absolute rock & my guidance through my whole journey here. I am so lucky to have his love & support. Baba, thank you for believing in me/ my vision, for supporting my crazy ideas & always making me feel like I can accomplish anything my mind desires. You make my life whole. This chapter of my life has finished but I know in my heart I’m not done just yet. This really is just the beginning & I’m excited to get to work on the future [heart emoji]”