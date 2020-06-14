Peyton Royce Hypes Backlash Match, Special Episode Of The Bump, WWE Top 10

– The IIconics’ Peyton Royce tweeted the following today, hyping her and Billie Kay’s match with Bayley & Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at tonight’s Backlash pay-per-view event:

Sasha and Bayley jumped the line, so I guess we’ll just have to take back what we made so #iiconic! #WWEBacklash https://t.co/yOf24xkHQE — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) June 13, 2020

– You can check out today’s special episode of WWE’s “The Bump” below. This episode previews tonight’s Backlash pay-per-view event and features Sasha Banks, The Miz, John Morrison, MVP, Jinder Mahal, and Paige:

– You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top matches where stars defended their titles in handicap matches: