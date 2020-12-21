Peyton Royce Says She Must Now Take Her Opportunities

Peyton Royce is tired of waiting for an opportunity to come her way. The WWE RAW Superstar took to Twitter this afternoon and said she’s tired of watching other female Superstars fight for what should be in her hands, presumably Asuka’s RAW Women’s Title or at least a shot at the gold.

She wrote:

“I’ve been feeling far from myself lately. I’m so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can’t sit back & watch it anymore. I can’t wait for the opportunity. It won’t come. It has to be taken. [kiss emoji] #RAW”

Royce has not been used much since being drafted to RAW in October. Her last RAW match came on October 26 and that was a Fatal 4 Way won by Lana.