Photo: Adam Cole At The AEW Memorial Day Party

As noted on Monday, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan threw a Memorial Day beach party for employees and friends. You can see photos from the party at this link. Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo were among the names who attended the party. One of the more surprising names to attend the party was WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, as was revealed in the photo below of Tony Schiavone and Nyla Rose.

Cole attended the party with his girlfriend Britt Baker. He previously attended the AEW New Year’s party with Britt and her co-workers.

There’s new speculation on Cole possibly going to AEW once his WWE contract is up. That seems unlikely as Cole has been pushed at the top of the brand for a while now, but as we’ve seen in the past, anything is possible in the world of pro wrestling. Cole reportedly signed his deal in August 2017 and if he hasn’t re-signed yet, then that deal would be expiring this summer as WWE was signing talents to three-year NXT deals at that time. There’s no word yet on if Cole has re-signed a new deal since then.