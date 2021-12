Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) has revealed an interesting change to his look. As seen below, Scherr posted a photo from a recent signing appearance, revealing that he is now sporting a blonde beard.

The former Mojo Rawley commented on the photo and wrote, “We’re not gonna mention the beard?!?!?”

Malakai Black also responded in the comments section and wrote, “Phenomenal!!!”

Below is the full Instagram post-