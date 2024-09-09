Photo: AEW Referee Reveals Black Eye Following All Out PPV

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event at NOW Arena in Chicago, IL, took place on Saturday. However, one person is still suffering the consequences of a spot during a match.

The show will be remembered as an exciting night of action and controversy. In the main event, Hangman Page used a needle/chair shot to Swereve Strickland’s head.

The other notable moment occurred when Jon Moxley placed a plastic bag over AEW World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson. This came after Danielson had retained his title over Jack Perry. During a referee spot, Danielson landed a knee strike on Bryce Remsburg.

The incident resulted in Remsburg receiving a legitimate black eye. He posted photos of it to Twitter and had to wear sunglasses to avoid being asked about it at a birthday party.