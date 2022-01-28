Photo: AEW Star Riho Injured

AEW star Riho is apparently injured as she took to Twitter and posted a photo of her right arm in a sling. She noted that she is “taking a rest” for the time being.

“I’m taking a rest a little,” she wrote.

There is no word on how Riho was injured, or how long she will be on the shelf, but we will keep you updated. Riho last wrestled on the January 8 Battle of The Belts special on TNT, taking a loss to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.