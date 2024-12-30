Photo: AEW Star Teases New Look

AEW’s Sammy Guevara is looking to carry his momentum from 2024 into the new year after a year of highs and lows.

This year, Guevara faced challenges, including a suspension from AEW. However, he returned to the promotion in August, where he teamed up with Dustin Rhodes in a successful tag team partnership. Together, they captured the ROH Tag Team Titles and are set to defend them against House of Torture’s Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Wrestle Dynasty.

Guevara recently shared a photo on social media showing himself holding a clump of hair, revealing a new, shorter hairstyle after previously sporting longer locks. Fans can check out the dramatic change in his post.

On a personal note, Guevara’s wife, Tay Melo, is also making headlines as she prepares to return to the ring for the first time in two years. Melo will compete at a STARDOM event on January 3rd, marking a significant milestone in her career comeback.