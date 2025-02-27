Photo: AEW Star Wearing Walking Boot Following Injury

Buddy Matthews sustained an injury during AEW’s Grand Slam: Australia event.

During his AEW Continental Championship match against Kazuchika Okada, Matthews appeared to hurt his ankle during his entrance but continued with the bout. Okada retained the title in the match.

Following the event, Matthews addressed the injury in a now-deleted tweet, stating he wouldn’t have “destroyed his ankle” if AEW used a larger ring.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley shared honeymoon photos of the couple, including one where Matthews is seen using a crutch. She captioned the post with a lighthearted nod to his injury, writing, “Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence!”

Matthews later posted an Instagram Story showing himself in a walking boot.

We wish him a speedy recovery.