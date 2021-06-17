Photo: AEW Teases New Championship Belt?

AEW has apparently teased the debut of a new title belt in the company. As seen below, the official AEW Twitter account posted an up-close shot of what appears to be a new title belt. They included the eyes emoji with the post.

Fans are speculating that this could be for the new AEW Trios Titles, or AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. AEW President Tony Khan has talked about possibly introducing Trios Titles, as has Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.