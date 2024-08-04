Photo: Alexa Bliss Shows Off Familiar Look Amid WWE Hiatus

Multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television for over a year. Her last appearance for the company took place shortly following the 2023 Royal Rumble. Bliss lost to then-RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, with the belief that she would eventually return and re-align herself with the late Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

Bliss shared a video on her Instagram account last month of herself doing her Twisted Bliss finisher while training in the ring. She also shared a photo of her blonde hair with pink highlights after having all blonde hair.

Bliss has said in the past that she plans to make an in-ring return, but there is no word yet on when exactly that will happen, although she has been back traning in the ring at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.