Alexa Bliss revealed her baby bump in a social media post that also said goodbye to her abs.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bliss announced her pregnancy this week, and this will be her and her husband Ryan Cabrera’s first child.

Bliss revealed her small baby bump on Instagram and admitted that her abs will be hidden for the rest of the year.

She has stated that she intends to return to the ring as soon as possible after giving birth.

You can check out Bliss’ story post below: