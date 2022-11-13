Photo: Andrade El Idolo Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW Backstage Fight

Andrade El Idolo was sent home by AEW in early October after a backstage brawl with Sammy Guevara. This came after they had a Twitter spat in which Guevara accused El Idolo of wanting to return to WWE.

During the exchange with Guevara, Andrade stated on Twitter that he is not afraid of being fired. Although there was speculation that Andrade was using this fight to get out of his AEW contract and return to WWE, Andrade has denied those claims.

El Idolo hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since then, but he did recently appear at “The Big Event” convention alongside his father-in-law Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo from their appearance, during which he and Andrade met with fans.

Andrade has expressed his displeasure with AEW on social media and hinted at leaving the promotion. It’s unclear whether AEW will bring Andrade back or let him go.