Photo: Andrade Teases Signing New Contract

As we’ve noted, Andrade was released by WWE back on March 21 after requesting his release on the night of March 8. He had not been used on WWE TV since October of last year.

In an update, the former WWE US Champion took to Twitter today and teased that he has signed a new contract. He posted a photo of what looks like a contract and wrote-

“New Beginnings! Un nuevo Comienzo! #TheWorldIsMine #ElMundoEsMio [fist emoji x 3]”

Andrade has been free to sign with anyone he wants to because he did not have a non-compete clause with his WWE deal.