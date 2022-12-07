Photo: Asuka Teases Possible Character Makeover and New Look?

A veteran WWE star appears to be getting a makeover.

WWE RAW star Asuka made a post today that has fans speculating that a major change to her appearance/character is on the way.

The former Women’s Champion shared an old photo of herself as Kana from her pre-WWE days. It is unknown whether she will change her name as well, but the Kana name can be used because it is a short form of her real name, Kanako Urai.

As Kana, she was regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, and her in-ring work in NXT drew praise from fans. Some would argue, however, that her style has been toned down on the main roster and that she hasn’t been pushed as a top name for much of her time on Raw.

If this is a character change, it could indicate that a bigger push is on the way for her.

You can check out her post below: