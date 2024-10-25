Photo: Athena Reveals New ROH Women’s World Title Spinner Belt

A new spinner championship belt design has returned, more than a decade after WWE retired the spinner version of the WWE Championship.

Athena recently became the longest-reigning ROH Women’s World Champion in company history, and she celebrated on Thursday night’s ROH TV episode. During the segment, Lexy Nair revealed a new version of Athena’s title.

The title features a spinner design with an image of Athena holding the ROH Women’s World Championship in the center. During the segment, Billy Starkz appeared to cut a promo, which resulted in Abadon taking out Athena and sending her face first into a cake.

The historic title reign began when she defeated Mercedes Martinez for the title at Final Battle in December 2022. Since then, she’s defeated Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Queen Aminata. Her reign currently stands at 685 days.