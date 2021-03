Former WWE Superstar Batista recently got a new tattoo, which you can see below. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the photo to his Instagram account, showing a new Medusa tat on his torso.

Batista will be returning to WWE during WrestleMania week for his official Hall of Fame induction. As many of you know by now, he is part of the class of 2020. Of course, last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.