WWE Star MVP recently shared a photo of himself, Batista, and former UFC fighter Matt Arroyo, with the following caption:

“I had a great time training with Professor Matt and Dave this evening! Good technique and quality rounds! I needed that! #bjj #brazilianjiujitsu #grapplers #bjjlife #legitaf” MVP wrote.

It’s unlikely that The Animal will have another match. However, his enthusiasm for mixed martial arts is still apparent.

You can check out the photo below: