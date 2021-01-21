Photo: Bayley At Tonight’s NXT Taping

SmackDown star Bayley is backstage for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As seen below, Bayley took to Twitter and posted a selfie with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy. She tagged the photo with the “#DustyClassic” hashtag.

Bayley’s post is interesting as it comes days after she asked Triple H to let her compete in the first-ever NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, which kicks off tonight. The bracket was announced earlier today, and Bayley was not one of the participants. It will be interesting to see if WWE uses main roster Superstars to help with the NXT ratings after last week’s show drew a near record-low audience.

