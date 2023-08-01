Photo: Bayley Getting Treatment For Recent Injury

Although Bayley has been sidelined due to an injury, she has not missed a beat by remaining on WWE television.

Last month, the top SmackDown star suffered an injury while working a WWE live event in Salisbury, MD, in a four-way match with Charlotte Flair, Women’s World Champion Asuka, and Bianca Belair.

Bayley was injured when Asuka fell and Bayley attempted to avoid running over her. When the referee threw up a “X” to signal to the back that Bayley was hurt, the match was cut short, and they went straight to the finish.

Despite the injury, Bayley has continued to appear on television, mostly on commentary for IYO SKY matches or at ringside when SKY is in action.

Bayley recently shared a photo of herself receiving treatment for a knee injury on her Instagram Story.