Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars

Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh.

On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the WWE power couple.

They wrote in the caption, “Just like ol’ times with the ‘road’ family. In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top.”

The Bollywood Boyz had a major run with Jinder Mahal during their time with WWE. During this time, Mahal was being pushed as a prominent talent and WWE Champion before the tag-team was used on 205 Live and Main Event as well as in the 24/7 Title scene.

They, along with a number of other stars, were released by WWE in 2021. Since then, they’ve been active on the independent wrestling scene, wrestling for promotions like DEFY Wrestling.

Lynch has been out of action since she suffered a separated shoulder during her title bout against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.

You can check out the photo of the group together below: