Photo: Becky Lynch Changes Hairstyle To WWE Look

Becky Lynch has been sporting a darker, more natural look while away from WWE to give birth to her daughter with Seth Rollins back in December. But now Lynch’s hairstylist, Audi Leingang of the Revival Mane salon in East Moline, Illinois, has revealed that she just changed her hair back to the bright orange look she had while competing as a WWE Superstar.

Leingang posted a photo to Instagram yesterday and wrote-

“Shhhheeee’s baaaaccckkkk!! Thank you @bellamihair and @goldwellus for the win today on @beckylynchwwe #revivalmane#goldwell#bellamihair#hairextensions#goldwellusa#kerastase”

The stylist tagged the Bellami Hair and Goldwell US brands of hair products used by other female WWE Superstars. The caption has led to more speculation on Lynch returning to WWE.

Here is the full post-