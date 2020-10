Becky Lynch took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show off her baby bump. She posted a shadow photo that looks to be a photo from a workout session.

In the photo Becky tagged the Deadboys Fitness brand, which is the brand ran by her fiance Seth Rollins and his partner Josh Gallegos.

Lynch has been away from WWE since announcing her first pregnancy in May. She and Rollins are expecting their first child in December.

Here is the photo from Becky’s Instagram Stories: