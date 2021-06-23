Photo: Billie Kay Posts Hot Photo For Her Birthday

Former WWE Superstar Billie Kay is celebrating her 32nd birthday today with a revealing photo that she had taken two years ago. You can see the Instagram photo below.

Kay said she finally has the courage to post the photo. She explained with the following caption-

“32. This picture is over 2 years old & I finally have the courage to post it. Celebrating myself completely this year. Mind. Body. Soul [heart emoji].”

She also posted the following hashtags in the comments-

“#happybirthday #birthday #celebrate #celebration #bodypositivity #bodypositive #love”