Photo: Brad Maddox Featured on Marriage Coaching Website

Wrestling fans haven’t heard of Brad Maddox in a long time. The former WWE star has not competed in a match in quite some time, and it would appear that he has moved on from the wrestling business altogether at this point.

After screenshots from a website about marriage coaching spread on Saturday night, Maddox became a trending topic on Twitter. Maddox, whose real name is Joshua Kluttz, changed his identity to Tyler K. Warner in order to get acting jobs, and he has already appeared in a few independent films.

Late in 2015, WWE released Maddox from their roster. A year later, an explicit video of Maddox with two WWE stars surfaced online. Shortly after that, he deactivated his social media profiles, and the last thing that’s documented as him doing in wrestling is an independent show in 2016.

Ryan mentions in her website’s “About” section that she has been married to her husband for nearly 15 years. She goes on to say that the couple has two daughters together and shares photos of her family.

“Who am I and how do I know this? I’m Ryan & I’m a Women’s Marriage Coach. I’ve been married to my wonderful husband for almost 15 years and I have TONS of knowledge that comes in the best way; experience (…) These days our relationship is pretty epic if I do say so myself! We’ve got two wonderful little girls, an adorable Mini Goldendoodle puppy, live in beautiful Southern California, and love creating our dream life together.”