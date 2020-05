“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman welcome their second child today. Her name is “Hyrie Von Rotunda”. You can check out the baby picture below. On behalf of everyone at PWMania.com, we would like to congratulate both Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman.

Hyrie Von Rotunda pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020