Photo: Bray Wyatt Receives New PPE Mask Inspired By The Fiend

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today to reveal his new Fiend-style face mask, created by Jason Baker of Tom Savini Studios. We’ve noted in the past how Baker and Savini have been responsible for a lot of the props, gimmicks and creative for The Wyatt Family and Firefly Fun House, and others in WWE.

“Thanks to @bakingjason, I fear not the Apocalypse. I’ve spent my whole life preparing for a Mad Max society. So bring it. #Xibalba,” Wyatt wrote with the photo.

It looks like Wyatt’s new mask from Savini and Baker is PPE-quality. Personal Protective Equipment items can be used in healthcare settings and are being recommended for use during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As seen in the related tweets below, Savini and Baker have been creating other COVID-19 masks based on characters like Jason. There’s no word yet on if Wyatt’s COVID-19 masks will be sold any time soon, but we will keep you updated.

Thanks to @bakingjason , I fear not the Apocalypse. I’ve spent my whole life preparing for a Mad Max society. So bring it. #Xibalba pic.twitter.com/mvvUKSI8lS — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 21, 2020

The newest PPE mask under construction by me for The Tom Savini Studio. Direct all inquiries to @bakingjason. pic.twitter.com/jv1F0IUSCE — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) May 18, 2020

The coolest PPE a Jason fan could ask for! Many thanks to @bakingjason and @THETomSavini for these! pic.twitter.com/nKrSzEmMrc — Hayato. Just Hayato. Nothing fancy. (@hayato_sennin) May 19, 2020