Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard

After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look.

Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”

Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can be seen, he no longer sports the Viking-style ponytail that he sported previously and has resumed his clean-cut appearance.

He has not made an appearance on WWE TV since his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in July, where he was defeated. Lesnar is prominently featured in advertisements for the January WWE Day 1 and Royal Rumble events.