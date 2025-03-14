Photo: Brock Lesnar Spotted At Rodeo Event Amid WWE Absence

Brock Lesnar has been spotted in public while continuing his hiatus from WWE.

Lesnar remains away from WWE programming, and fans shouldn’t expect his return anytime soon. According to multiple reports, WWE will not bring Lesnar back unless the company’s legal team clears him regarding the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE.

The original lawsuit referenced a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion, with Lesnar later identified as that individual. Grant later amended her lawsuit, alleging that McMahon offered her to Lesnar for a sexual encounter as part of contract negotiations.

Despite these legal matters, Lesnar remains listed on WWE’s talent roster on WWE.com.

As seen in recent photos, Lesnar was spotted at a rodeo event, looking as jacked as ever while staying active during his hiatus.