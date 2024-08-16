Photo: Brock Lesnar Spotted Looking Thinner Amid WWE Hiatus

Although Brock Lesnar is still sporting the cowboy style these days, the former WWE Champion appears thinner than fans are used to seeing him with a muscular body.

Lesnar was withdrawn from WWE plans earlier this year, including matchups at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40, after Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE was revealed. In the complaint, a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion was identified. The Wall Street Journal later identified Lesnar as the former champion.

The lawsuit has been placed on hold until December while the feds investigate. WWE’s legal team has yet to clear Lesnar, and he isn’t expected to return until that does.

Lesnar has yet to be cleared by WWE’s legal team, and he is not expected to return until then. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Triple H was asked about Lesnar’s position, and he stated that Lesnar does his own thing and that WWE is open to speaking with him when/if he decides to return.

Lesnar seemingly has a smaller frame now than he did when he wrestled. Perhaps this is just a change for him, or a hint that he won’t wrestle again.