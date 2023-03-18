Photo: Cameron Grimes Shows Off New Look & Body Transformation Ahead Of Main Roster Debut

Cameron Grimes hasn’t appeared on TV in a while, but his main roster debut is coming up soon, and he’s been working hard to get in the best shape of his life.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former NXT star is officially done with the NXT brand and is just waiting for creative to come up with plans for him.

As seen below, the former NXT Champion is prepared for his main roster run, which is expected to take place after WrestleMania weekend, as that is when new stars typically make their main roster debuts.

Grimes is a former NXT North American Champion who has wrestled alongside names like Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and others. He previously wrestled in Impact Wrestling, where he won the X-Division Championship.

Grimes defeated Ashante Adonis in a dark match prior to SmackDown on February 24. Fans last saw him in NXT when he faced Joe Gacy.