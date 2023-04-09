Photo: Celebrity WWE Hall Of Famers Donald Trump, Mike Tyson & Kid Rock At UFC 287 With Dana White

The Endeavor Group announced the purchase of WWE earlier this week. The deal, which is expected to close later this year, will combine the wrestling juggernaut with the UFC. While the two companies will continue to operate separately, once the sale is completed, they will merge to form one massive publicly traded company worth $21 billion.

The UFC 287 pay-per-view event took place in Miami, FL on Saturday night. Several controversial figures were in attendance, including Donald Trump, Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, and UFC President Dana White. Vince McMahon, who has previously attended UFC events, was not present.

Donald Trump, Kid Rock, and Mike Tyson are Celebrity WWE Hall of Famers.

Below is a photo of the four men who attended the event: