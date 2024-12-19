Photo: Charlotte Flair Prepares For In-Ring Return With WWE NXT Star

Charlotte Flair’s highly anticipated in-ring return appears to be drawing closer as she continues her recovery from a severe ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury sustained in December 2023 during a WWE SmackDown match against Asuka.

Earlier this month, Flair was spotted training with WWE NXT’s Shawn Spears and Kiana James, as well as TNA’s Lei Ying Lee (formerly known as Xia Li in WWE). WrestleVotes recently reported that Flair’s return is “imminent,” with speculation that she could return as early as the upcoming Raw Netflix premiere or the Royal Rumble. While she did not make her comeback at Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE creative is reportedly working on a compelling storyline to mark her return.

Adding to the excitement, Flair took to Twitter to express her gratitude to NXT star Lainey Reid, who has been instrumental in helping her prepare for her return. Flair wrote, “Thank you @lainey_wwe for the last few weeks KEEP AN EYE on this ONE.” The post has generated buzz about Lainey Reid’s potential future in WWE, with fans speculating about the possibility of Reid being involved in Flair’s return storyline.

As Flair inches closer to reclaiming her spot at the top of WWE’s women’s division, the anticipation for her return continues to build among fans and the wrestling community alike.