Photo: Charlotte Flair Shows Off Shredded Physique Ahead Of WWE Return

Charlotte Flair is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to WWE, spending time in the gym and preparing to get back into ring shape. The excitement for her comeback is already building, as this week’s SmackDown featured a teaser for her return. Flair was also reportedly backstage at the show.

Flair has been sidelined since December 2023 after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match with Asuka on SmackDown. The injury kept the multi-time champion out of action throughout 2024. WrestleVotes previously reported that Flair’s return was imminent and that WWE has discussed a potential WrestleMania 41 match between Flair and current Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

With the Royal Rumble just weeks away, all signs point to WWE saving Flair’s return for the high-profile event. Recent images of Flair show her in incredible shape, fueling further speculation that she will make a significant impact upon her return.

Flair’s comeback is expected to add star power to the women’s division as WrestleMania season approaches, with fans eager to see her reclaim her place at the top of WWE.