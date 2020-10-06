Photo: Charlotte Meets Up With Steve Austin

– There’s still no word yet on when Charlotte Flair will be back in a WWE ring, but she tweeted a photo with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin this week, fueling speculation on a possible project between the two. Based on other recent social media posts, it looks like the photo may have been taken in late September while Flair was in Long Beach, California, not far from where Austin spends a lot of his time.

Flair tweeted the selfie and wrote, “hell yeah [beer emoji] @steveaustinBSR”

Austin responded, “WOOOOOOOOO!!!”