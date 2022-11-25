Photo: Chelsea Green ‘Lotioned From Head-to-Toe’ in New Bedroom Shot

Former WWE star Chelsea Green may be returning to the company soon and has recently uploaded a photo to her Instagram account wearing purple lingerie.

“I woke up like this,” she wrote, adding, “but first I lotioned head to toe, straightened my hair, put some fake lashes on and went shopping for this matching set, all so I could appear effortless as if I just woke up like this…”

Photo: Trish Stratus Shows Off Her Backside in Golden Outfit

You can check out the shot below:

Photos: WWE NXT Star Tiffany Stratton Shows Off Her Bikini Body