Photo: Chelsea Green Reveals Recent Surgery

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Instagram that she went under the knife to have a plate removed from her arm, and is now ready to get back to work. Green suffered an arm injury back in November during her official WWE SmackDown debut, right before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. It was reported that she had been medically cleared shortly before she was released as a part of budget cuts on April 15.

Green posted an update for her fans on Monday, writing-

“post-surgery photo. The plate in my arm is out & I’m ready to get back to work!! It’s been a long 2 years of struggling with breaks, surgeries, hardware and some complications but we’re finally at the finish line [heart emoji]”

Green, who will be free to work with any other promotion once her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires on Wednesday, July 14, also tweeted about possibly working for ROH this week, as seen below-