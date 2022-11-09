Photo: Chris Jericho Shows Off His Ripped Body on His 52nd Birthday

Chris Jericho turns 52 today (Wednesday, November 9) and is in excellent physical condition. Late Tuesday night, the AEW star posted a selfie of himself, which can be seen below.

Jericho underwent a physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while on tour in the United Kingdom with his band, Fozzy. After experiencing breathing difficulties on stage, the AEW star was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a disorder caused by blood clots in the lungs.

Jericho was told he needed to lose weight, which he did by dropping up to 31 pounds in eight weeks.

On November 19, Jericho will defend his ROH World Title in a four-way match against Sammy Guevera, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Jericho will not be on tonight’s Dynamite because he is on tour with Fozzy in the United Kingdom.