Photo: Chris Jericho Spots WWE Plane At Airport

AEW star Chris Jericho has a new Instagram post going viral this afternoon. Jericho took to Instagram from the Tampa International Airport and posted a selfie with the WWE jet in the background.

“Hey I recognize that plane…. @wwe,” he wrote.

Jericho could be flying in from working the AEW Dynamite tapings in Jacksonville this week. The WWE jet is likely parked at the airport due to officials being in the area for WrestleMania 37 Week and the WWE residency at Tropicana Field.

Sunday will be a big day for WWE and Jericho as he will be featured on Peacock and the WWE Network for the latest Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.