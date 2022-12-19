Photo: CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star

Despite the fact that CM Punk appears to be leaving AEW, he has formed friendships with a variety of talent, including FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood).

Punk appeared in three tag matches with the tag team while in AEW, two of which were against them and the other as their tag team partner. He also shared the ring with Harwood in singles competition when they worked a Dynamite singles match in March.

Punk and Dax reunited this weekend, as seen below, as Harwood shared the following photo on his Instagram stories, which Punk also shared:

Punk has been sidelined due to injury and suspension for his role in the brawl with The Elite. He’s been talking with AEW about buying out the rest of his contract, with the only stumbling block being the non-compete period of the buyout clause.

On Instagram earlier this month, Punk fueled speculation that he will return to WWE when his time in AEW comes to an end.