Photo: CM Punk Reveals His New Tattoo

CM Punk recently got a new tattoo and revealed it off on social media.

Since his return at Survivor Series a week ago after the Men’s War Games Match, Punk has been a huge hit for WWE. Following that event, Punk debuted his first promo on Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Champion is currently listed as a free agent, which means he can appear on either Raw or SmackDown. WWE is capitalizing on this by having him appear on Monday’s RAW and confirmed for next week’s SmackDown.

After signing an NDA, fans shouldn’t expect Punk to talk about AEW or those in the promotion. He’s set to square off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Punk took to Instagram Story to show off his new artwork, as seen below: