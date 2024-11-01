Photo: CM Punk Shows Off Impressive Physique During WWE Hiatus

Since making his WWE comeback at the Survivor Series PLE in November 2023, CM Punk has maintained his position at the top of the card.

During this time, he has feuded with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Punk recently concluded a trilogy feud with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. On the Raw episode following Bad Blood, Punk stated that he would take a break and questioned whether he would return before facing Rollins.

He has since taken time off, clearly missing this Saturday’s Crown Jewel PLE. However, Punk is expected to return in time for the Survivor Series, which will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

As seen below, Punk continues to make progress in the gym and is currently looking ripped: